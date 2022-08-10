Detroit Tigers fire executive vice president and general manager Al Avila

The Detroit Tigers have fired executive vice president and general manager Al Avila, the club announced on Wednesday.

"Once I decided to make a change, I sat down with Al and thanked him for his nearly 22 years of service to our organization," Tigers chairman and CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement.

Avila held the roles since August 2015, after joining the organization in 2002 as the assistant general manager.

Until a new general manager is hired, assistant general manager Sam Menzin will work as the day-to-day point of contact for the team.

Illitch says he will oversee the search process for the next baseball operations leader, in collaboration with several members of their baseball and business operations executive teams.

The Tigers currently sit in the basement of the AL Central, with a record of 43-68 on the season.