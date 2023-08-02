Development and Heritage Committee denies report to add sanitary sewer system along St. Patrick Ave.

A group of residents on St. Patrick Avenue have won for the moment after an item at the Development and Heritage Standing Committee was denied.

During Tuesday's meeting and after a lengthy discussion, a group of nine residents attended as delegates opposing a report to switch from a septic system to a sanitary sewer system.

The report brought forward was to develop and build four residential units on two properties on St. Patrick, but in order to build they would need to install a sanitary sewer which is not installed on the avenue.

The residents who came forward were primarily concerned about the cost, as they would responsible for the initial investment to switch to the sanitary sewer, and the City of Windsor would take over for maintenance following the installation.

The cost for the sanitary sewer itself could range anywhere from $2,000 to $12,000, but the total cost for replacing a private septic system ranges between $16,000 and $51,000 according to the City of Windsor.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis put a motion forward denying the report as he felt it wasn't necessary for the sanitary sewer to be installed, which was approved by the committee. Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie opposed the motion.

Cynthia Williams, a resident in the area, says the cost worries the residents the most.

"This is a tremendous amount of money for any given person to be saying 'here's something that you don't want, here's how much you have to pay for it'. And I have to tell you that collectively we do not want this."

Lee Ann Robertson, another resident in the area, says she's retired and a widow, and this would be a financial burden.

"So I am on a very restricted income at this time. I've been a resident of St. Patrick for a near 15-years. I call this my home. But with regards to changing this by-law and bringing the sewers down our road, this is going to be a major financial burden for me."

Ward 1 councillor, Fred Francis, says usually when residents come forward with worries on reports they can be resolved, but not when it comes to the price.

"We're literally talking about negatively impacting the neighbours in the area, specifically with respect to the cost. I was uncomfortable last month when this came to us, I'm even more uncomfortable now with respect to the cost to the neighbourhood. So if you're looking for a reason for denial, my number one reason or denial is the negative impact, cost, will have on the surrounding neighbours."

Mark McKenzie, ward 4 councillor, says he sides with the residents.

"When every resident on the street is coming here and saying 'we don't support this', well you have to listen to them. They're the ones who put us here, we are their voice, and so I'm going to support the residents on this one. And when people are coming here and almost in tears because they may have to sell their home or they're going to have to take out these substantial loans to pay for this, you can't ignore that."

Kieran McKenzie, ward 9 councillor, says he understands the cost is high, but there are options to make it easier for residents to pay.

"Pretty substantial, we're talking at least the range for just the sanitary sewer itself was anywhere from as low as I think I saw $2,000 to as high as $12,000. And we do offer residents the opportunity to finance that through their property taxes over 20 years."

Councillor Kieran McKenzie says sanitary systems increased the value of a home.

"So because now they've gone from septic onto the municipal system that actually does represent an appreciation of the value of the asset, the home is worth more when it's fully serviced as opposed to when it's being serviced with a septic system."

Despite the fact that the committee passed the motion to deny the report, the report still needs to go forward to city council for a final decision.

Councillor Kieran McKenzie says he expects even more delegates on the topic at the meeting in front of city council.

The report is expected to be presented within the next month.