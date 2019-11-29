Devils Hand Habs Sixth Straight Setback

Blake Coleman scored twice as the New Jersey Devils topped the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 at the Bell Centre.

Jesper Boqvist scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second.

Travis Zajac, Miles Wood and Damon Severson also scored for New Jersey.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 44 of 48 shots for the Devils, who have won two of three.

Brendan Gallagher and three others scored for Montreal. Carey Price allowed five goals on 34 shots for the Canadiens, who have lost six straight.