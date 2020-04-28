Devonshire and Tecumseh Mall to Remain Closed Under Provincial Order

The City of Windsor's order temporarily closing Devonshire and Tecumseh Malls will expire on April 30 and will not be extended, but that doesn't mean the malls can re-open.

Provincial regulations will continue to limit the type of businesses permitted to operate to those defined as essential — and it's those closures that have malls across Ontario feeling the pinch during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bloomberg News reporter Doug Alexander, says malls are now facing a wave of skipped rents and could see vacancy rates triple by year end.

Alexander told AM800's The Afternoon News that the hope is that tenants don't pack up and leave.

"Where it might play out is that there might be some vacancies later in the year. It's the smaller malls, you guys have Devonshire as an example, the smaller commercial landlords are facing the prospect of tenants leaving or closing up shop," he says.

Alexander says a lack of revenue is causing a trickle down effect.

"I haven't been in a mall in over a month and I'm sure that's the case with much of the population in Canada. So it's had a huge impact in terms of a lot of the tenants that are in these malls are not paying rent anymore and that's going to, obviously, cause problems down the road for the whole retail industry," he says.

Alexander notes that many malls were struggling even before the pandemic.

"It's a various numbers of reasons why we've seen some shifts. A lot of people point to e-commerce and Amazon and the rise of that. The other aspect is that property taxes have increased. So it's just made it an even bigger challenge for them," he adds.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, says the mall closures are an evolving situation city staff are keeping a close eye on.

Dilkens says residents will be updated as new information becomes available.

