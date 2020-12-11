Devonshire Mall Extends Hours to Avoid Crowds

Devonshire Mall has extended hours this weekend to avoid crowds in anticipation of an increase in shoppers.

The move is in response to Windsor-Essex heading into the Grey Lockdown Level of the province's COVID-19 Response Framework Monday at midnight.

According to the release, the mall at 3100 Howard Ave. will open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Officials are asking people to shop alone if possible and avoid the peak hours of 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All visitors must continue to physically distance, wear a mask and follow the no eating or drinking mandate while in the mall.

According to the release, the mall will only allow select essential retailers to open under provincial guidelines for in-store shopping Monday with others shifting to curbside pick-up.

More details are expected to be released via the mall's website Monday morning.



