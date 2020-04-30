Devonshire Mall Set to Reopen

Devonshire Mall is reopening.

The mall will open its doors on Friday for some essential services.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Metro, GNC and Showcase will all be open.

Buffalo Wild Wings, Mandarin, Hurry Curry, Mucho Burrito and Experimax will be offering take out.

The mall will be open from 11am until 6pm Monday to Saturday and from 11am until 5pm on Sunday.

There will be no formal or informal mall walking programs at this time.

Back on March 20, Mayor Drew Dilkens declared a state of emergency, closing both Devonshire and Tecumseh Malls.

The order was extended on two occasions but expires at the end of the month.