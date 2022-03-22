Devonshire Mall vaccination centre closing soon

A reminder the mass vaccination site at Devonshire Mall in Windsor is closing in two-weeks.

Anyone wanting to walk-in and receive a COVID-19 vaccination or book an appointment to catch up on school immunizations must do so soon.

COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2nd.

Grade 7-12 students who need to start or complete a series of vaccines for Hepatitis B, HPV, or Meningococcal Disease must book by April 1st.

Since the mass vaccination clinic at the mall opened at the former Sears store in June 2021, 125,000 first and second COVID-19 doses have been administered along with 96,000 third and fourth booster shots.

The current operating hours are Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. along with Wednesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.