Diabetes Canada fundraiser collecting gently used clothing and household items

Diabetes Canada is looking to fill a truck full of gently used clothing and small household donations.

Diabetes Canada will be in Windsor on Saturday, May 27 with a truck ready to be filled with those items, which will then be sold at thrift stores.

Sean Shannon, President and CEO of National Diabetes Trust, says they're looking for items that could have a second life.

"Anything, clothing, could be shoes, bags. Anything that is in decent condition that they could think could have a second life, could be curtains, could be bed sheets. Anything people think could be in good condition but no longer have the need to be utilizing it themselves," he says.

All net proceeds go to support diabetes research and will help give children with type 1 diabetes the opportunity to attend Diabetes Canada's summer camps designed with their needs in mind.

Shannon says this program is a very significant part of the fundraising activities for Diabetes Canada.

"100 per cent of the net proceeds we put against the most important research programs going on in the country to help fight and cure diabetes, and to help support people living with it because for a lot of folks it's a life time challenge that way," he adds.

The collection drive takes place Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Diabetes Canada Clothing Collection Centre at 2405 Dougall Ave.

Volunteers will be on hand at the curbside drive-up event to take your bag or box of goods from the trunk of your car.

For those that cannot make it out to the community clothing donation drive-thru, they can donate used clothing at one of the charity's donation bins or call for a home pick up.

More information on what small household items can be donated can be found at declutter.diabetes.ca.