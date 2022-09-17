Diabetes Canada holding clothing drive in Windsor

Anyone in Windsor looking to declutter around their home can do so on Saturday, and help the charity Diabetes Canada by participating in a local clothing donation drive-thru drop off event.

All net proceeds from the clothing donations will go to the charitable work of Diabetes Canada and the support it provides to 11 million Canadians with diabetes and prediabetes.

Sean Shannon, President and CEO of National Diabetes Trust, says the event came about during the pandemic.

"A touchless, drop-off curbside event that would give donors a chance to give lightly used clothing or household items a second life," he continued. "We can give them an easy way to make a donation by putting it in their car and driving to one of these events."

Shannon says finding a good visible location with lots of space, like the Superstore on Walker Road, is a key to making these events successful.

"It's always about making it easy for people. Just literally driving up and popping your trunk or opening your door, pulling out your donations and off you go. It's pretty low hassle and pretty easy, and I think it serves multiple benefits. Of course it helps people declutter their homes and they know it's going to a great cause in the case of us."

He says clothes is the main thing they're looking for, but all things textile will be accepted as well.

"It could be blankets that are in good shape. It could be boots, shoes, all sorts of things that are apparel... purses, etc. All those sort of things that could have a second life and can get re-sold at retail which is exactly what does happen," he said.

The drive-thru event will take place at the Superstore located at 4371 Walker Road, from 9 a.m. until noon.

For those who can't make it out to the community clothing donation drive-thru, they can donate used clothing at one of the charity's donation bins.

- with files from AM800's Kathie McMann