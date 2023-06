Diana Ross and The Music Legacy Tour 2023 is coming Caesars Windsor.

Known for some of her greatest hits including "Upside Down," "Endless Love," and "I’m Coming Out," and "You Can’t Hurry Love," "Come See About Me," and "Baby Love," during her time as a member of The Supremes.

The Motown Legend and GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award winner will grace The Colosseum stage on Friday, September 8.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.