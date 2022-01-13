DIGS bust nets loaded firearm and illegal drugs

Illegal drugs and a loaded firearm are off the street thanks to a bust by the Windsor Police Service.

The Drugs and Guns Unit launched an investigation in November and a suspect was identified.

On Wednesday, members of the DIGS Unit and K9 Unit stopped a vehicle in the 1800-block of Drouillard Rd.

Officers spotted a loaded firearm in the vehicle and the suspect and a passenger were arrested.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1800-block of Factoria Rd. where a quantity of illicit drugs were located.

As a result, a 32-year-old man and 34-year-old woman from Windsor are facing a long list of charges including possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.