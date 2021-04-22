DIGS Unit Seizes more than 2kgs of Illicit Drugs in Windsor Bust

Windsor Police Service is celebrating a large drug bust on the city's south side.

According to police, the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit began the drug trafficking investigation last month. During the course of their investigation, police were able to identify a suspect and a vehicle of interest.

The DIGS Unit obtained and executed a search warrant for both a home and the suspect vehicle.

Police say officers arrested a man and seized the vehicle in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue Wednesday.

The DIGS Unit then raided a home in the 3600 block of Askin Avenue and located a large quantity of illicit drugs and a BB gun.

Police say more drugs were found after searching the suspect's vehicle.

In total, more than 2,000 grams of methamphetamine, 113 grams of fentanyl and 31 grams of cocaine were seized by police.

Fifty-three-year-old Brian Grosse of Windsor is charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.