DIGS unit takes $85k in illicit drugs off the street following bust in west Windsor

A local man is facing drug related charges following a bust by the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit.

An investigation was launched earlier this month and, on Thursday, a male suspect was located in the 400-block of McKay Ave.

The man was arrested and a search warrant was executed at a home where a quantity of cash and drugs were seized including fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $85,000.

As result, 25-year-old Felix Frimpong of Windsor is facing several charges including 11 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.