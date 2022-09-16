Dilkens and Holt continue to spar over hospital support

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens again took aim at current Ward 4 councillor and mayoral race rival Chris Holt on Friday, regarding support for Windsor’s new mega hospital.

Dilkens outlined his plan to expand health care services in the City of Windsor earlier this week, and says as a Councillor that Holt voted against the new acute care hospital over and over again.

He says it's been four days and Holt has failed to answer questions about his opposition to expanded health care services for Windsor families and seniors.

"It should take any legitimate candidate for Mayor four minutes to tell voters about why they are opposed to new, modern health care for our residents; but with Chris Holt, you get non-answers for four days, and counting," Dilkens said.

In a statement to AM800, Holt says they have a plan and the schedule they're following is respecting both the time and energy of their campaign team and volunteers.

"We're not going to move off our plan simply because my opponent holds a press conference to announce that he finally agrees with my position on the need for 24/7 ER services in the core. The residents will have a clear understanding of my position on the issue soon, well in advance of election day," he stated.

Holt and Dilkens are among the seven candidates running for mayor, along with Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Matthew Giancola, Ernie Lamont, and Louis Vaupotic.