Dilkens announces action plan on building neighbourhoods

Mayoral Candidate Drew Dilkens has announced his action plan for building up neighbourhoods in Windsor, as part of his re-election campaign.

Dilkens says the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of community, and specifically the amenities that are available to residents within walking distance of their home.

He outlined a few of the pieces for his plan to keep the city growing.

"Working with city administration and the construction industry to plan for new residential units in downtown Windsor, and along maybe transit routes adding density and foot traffic to unlock urban renewal and revitalization. Implementing significant traffic calming infrastructure along residential streets," he said.

Dilkens says the previous term of council unanimously approved adding $1-million to the traffic calming budget, and it's something he plans to continue to address.

Over the past five years, Windsor’s cycling network has increased by almost 40 kilometers, with almost 14 kilometers of new multi-use trails and 24 kilometers of new bicycle lanes.

Dilkens says working with the next council, he will continue to push for investments in new park infrastructure, more bike lanes, and other amenities to support families.

"Add a new multi-use trail at the South Cameron Woodlot, relocate and renew Sandpoint Beach increasing safety and accessibility for residents, add accessible public restroom facilities along the Ganatchio Trail at Little River, and build out new bike lanes and multi-use trails to enhance active transportation and recreation city wide. We're going to keep making these investments."

As Windsor’s economy continues to grow with things like the $5-billion EV Battery Plant investment, Dilkens says new investments will be required to ensure established neighbourhoods across the entire city benefit.

He says new infrastructure and services will be implemented to ensure that all neighbourhoods have access to the amenities that drive up their quality of life.

That includes continuing to work with the development community to realize thousands of new residential units in Downtown Windsor.

"It's low density high rise developments. It's maybe three or four stories, and it adds more density but of course this is a bus route. So that's where we're going, that's the next step to this, is looking at major bus lines and figuring out how we can build more housing without the same needs for parking that we have today in our bylaws. It's where the country is going, is where the province is going and it's where our city needs to go as well," Dilkens stated.

Additional planks laid out in the plan include establishing a safe and welcoming Gateway Park in Windsor’s downtown core, implementing the redevelopment of Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex, and expanding the neighbourhood Theming & Districting vision across Sandwich Towne, Downtown Windsor, Ford City, Olde Riverside and Wyandotte Town Centre, to support local small businesses and new entrepreneurs.

Dilkens is one of seven candidates running for mayor, along with Chris Holt, Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Matthew Giancola, Ernie Lamont, and Louis Vaupotic.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi