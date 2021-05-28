Windsor's mayor believes there's hope on the horizon that the Canada-U.S. border could reopen in the very near future.

Drew Dilkens thinks it could reopen soon based on what's happening in the U.S., in terms of vaccination levels and pressure from U.S. politicians who want the border with Canada to reopen.

The border has been closed to all non-essential travel since March 2020 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, with the current restrictions extended to June 21.

Dilkens told AM800's The Morning Drive "if he were a betting man, he'd put $10 down that we're not too far off that June 22 date."

Dilkens says hat a coalition of over a dozen U.S. congressman have put a request to the president asking the border reopen by July 4.

"I thought, ok, well that's one piece that's interesting. How much sway will a dozen congressmen have at the end of the day on a decision like this? Then I saw [U.S. Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer jump in and coalesce around that date, then I thought there must be something to this," he says.

The U.S. is reopening and Dilkens adds it wouldn't surprise him if the natural end to the travel restrictions is June 21.

"Could they do it for another month? Perhaps," he says. "They could also just let it expire and not be renewed. They may put restrictions in place that say 'you could only cross if you're fully vacinated.' That would support our efforts to get people fully vaccinated in Windsor," he says.

When ever the border does reopen, Dilkens expects it to be a gradual process.

"I think there is hope on the horizon. Again, if I were a betting man, I'd put $10 down that we're not to far off that June 22 date," he adds.

Dilkens and the mayors of Sarnia, Niagara Falls, Sault Ste. Marie and Fort Francis, the Ontario border cities, will meet today with Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair, who's responsible for the border.

Dilkens says they will be seeking clarification on what's happening with the border and what the plan is when it comes time to reopen it.