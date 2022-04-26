Dilkens believes upcoming announcements will be 'game changers'

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens continues to hint of a major announcement for the region.

He first spilled the beans last week on AM800's The Morning Drive, saying the announcement will be big and impactful and is related to the EV Battery Plant.

The mayor once again hinted of an announcement on Tuesday morning, saying while many thought the Amazon announcement was the 'big announcement' that wasn't it.

"I mean that's good news in it's own right and something that had been worked on for many many months as well to see take place," Dilkens said.

He says they're just going to stack up these good news announcements.

There is so much that happened already and so much that is coming, people should feel really excited about the future of this community," Dilkens continued. "As excited as I am because all of these things are game changers and are so meaningful to the entire community."

The announcement was expected last week, but has been delayed.

"There's lots of co-ordination that has to happen so we'll just let it roll out as it needs to and more is coming," Dilkens stated.

Last month, LG Energy Solution and Stellantis announced a joint venture, bringing a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant to Windsor.

The plant is expected to create more than 2,500 jobs.