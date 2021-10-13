Dilkens brings his Platform 4 Windsor to Big City Mayors' summit in Ottawa

Windsor's mayor has brought his Platform 4 Windsor to Ottawa.

Drew Dilkens was in the nation's capital Tuesday and Wednesday taking part in the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Big City Mayors' Caucus summit.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Dilkens went over his platform which includes getting a new hospital built, establishing a National Urban Park in Ojibway Shores, revamping Adie Knox arena, securing the future of the local auto sector and moving forward with flood mitigation.

He says, as anyone in the region knows, the city needs help with flooding infrastructure.

"In Windsor, we have a $5-billion sewer master plan that, without support from the federal government, it would take decades and decades to get all of this work done. This is work that's important and it's the infrastructure that will allow us to be more resilient to these one in 100 year storms that we're seeing."

Dilkens says he's making sure Windsor is part of the transformation of the auto sector.

"As they move forward with battery vehicle technology and the electrification of fleets, it's a real exciting time, the likes of which we haven't seen for many, many years, and we want to make sure that we are well positioned to get our fair share of this to create jobs and bring investment to our community."

He says it was no surprise as the COVID-19 pandemic was a hot topic as well.

"It's been very interesting to hear from mayors in Alberta and mayors in Saskatchewan and across the country in terms of what they're seeing on the ground, but we have a shared goal which is to try and get through this as reasonably and sensitively as possible protecting the public, but also considering the business interest to make sure that people can feed their families and people can get back to work."

Prior to the federal election, Dilkens rolled out the Platform 4 Windsor asking all candidates to endorse the plan.

Dilkens won't be heading home just yet as he's off to the Ontario Big City Mayors' meeting Thursday and Friday.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides