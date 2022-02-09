Dilkens calls Ambassador Bridge blockade 'a big deal' on CNN's Don Lemon Tonight

The anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate blockade at the Ambassador Bridge continues to make international headlines.

On Tuesday night, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens made an appearance on CNN's Don Lemon Tonight.

Dilkens told CNN viewers the bridge closure is a big deal for both Canada and the U.S.

"It's the busiest border crossing between our two countries and we are each each other's respective largest trading partner. A third of all traffic between our two countries crosses here. When it closes down, it has an immediate and a material impact on the economies of both of our nations."

He says the closure is hurting an already shaky supply chain.

"Windsor, Ontario, where I live, is the automotive capital of Canada and, of course, Detroit, on the other side, is the auto capital of the U.S. There have been supply chain challenges, there have been chip shortages caused because of the pandemic. You're dealing with an auto industry that deals in just-in-time delivery."

Dilkens says hundreds of essential workers use the bridge on a daily basis as well.

"On the human capital side, don't forget there are about 1,200 people that live in my community that cross to work to work in health care institutions in Michigan each and every day. So when the border is closed, that has an impact on those facilities as well."

Dilkens and Windsor Police chief Pam Mizuno are scheduled to give an update on the blockade Wednesday at noon.

Demonstrators began to block traffic near the bridge on Monday afternoon and many refuse to leave until COVID-19 vaccine mandates are lifted.

— with files from CNN's Don Lemon Tonight