Dilkens discusses Election Day assassination threat

An alleged threat of assassination towards Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

Dilkens revealed the threat on Sunday while taping a TVO special.

He says someone went into a polling station on election day, and said "if Drew Dilkens is re-elected, I will assassinate him. I have a terminal illness, so it doesn't matter to me."

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says an election worker was able to get the person's information and the threat was reported to the city and police.

"It is odd in my case when my wife goes outside on Tuesday morning and there's police at our house and she says why are the police here," says Dilkens. "So that causes me to have to sort of scratch the surface and figure out what the answer to that question is."

He says a series of odd things have happened.

"When my neighbour comes over and says Drew someone was flying a drone in your backyard at 5 o'clock in the morning two days in a row, you say what the heck is going on," he says. "Who would possibly be doing that at 5 o'clock in the morning and for what purpose."

Dilkens adds the last few years have been difficult.

"If security is needed at my house from time to time you'll see it here," says Dilkens. "There's all sorts of other security measures in place and listen I'm not just the mayor, I'm also a father of two and a husband and my whole family lives with me."

Dilkens says police went to the person's house, where the individual was arrested and charged.

He says the person was released with conditions.