Dilkens encouraged by reports mandatory use of ArriveCan could soon end

Windsor's Mayor says he would be shocked if the mandatory use of ArriveCan at the land border is still a thing come October.

Both the Toronto Star and Toronto Sun have reported in recent days that the federal government is leaning towards "turning the page" on pandemic era restrictions like random testing at airports and the mandatory use of ArriveCan when entering the country.

ArriveCan is expected to become an optional way for Canadians to make their customs declaration.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Drew Dilkens says for many places in the country having ArriveCan in place probably makes no difference to their day-to-day lives, but that's not the case in border cities.

"For those of us who live in border cities who rely on cross-border traffic for a significant part of our economic success, this is having a material impact. We see that at Caesars, where they've only recalled about half the staff. Over 30 per cent of their customer base is coming from across the border on a daily basis, and they haven't seen the return of that customer base yet."

He says for many on this side of the border, filling out the app itself is not a burden or overly time consuming.

But Dilkens says it is for seniors, as well as for American visitors, many of whom have said they won't bother coming across to Canada until the app is gone.

He says for international travellers it makes some sense, wanting them to fill out the app with passport and vaccine information as sort of a pre-arrival precaution, but not at the land border.

"At a land border, where our daily lives in many ways revolves around being able to cross the border, whether it's to dine, to shop, visit family or attend sporting events, this alters the way that you live," Dilkens said.

He says ArriveCan served its purpose, but the time has come to move on.

Dilkens believes the continued pressure by border city mayors, Chambers of Commerce and travel and tourism groups have helped get to this point.

He added that by continuing forward with ArriveCan, the Liberal government could create a real wedge issue whenever the next federal election is held.

"Where you would have leaders of other parties moving forward saying if you elect them that they would get rid of the app," he continued. "And I think that this is one of those issues for many people where they would simply vote for someone who agreed to get rid of it, especially those who live in border cities, and are impacted by this type of friction at the border."

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk told AM800 last week that all options were on the table when the Order in Council that covers the ArriveCan app is up for review at the end of September.

- with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides