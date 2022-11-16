Dilkens excited for the future as new council is sworn in

With the inaugural meeting and swearing in of the new Windsor City Council in the books, the returning Mayor of Windsor says he's more excited now about the city's prospects than ever before.

Drew Dilkens delivered his inaugural address to the community on Tuesday night at the Capitol Theatre, speaking about investments and opportunities from the past year as well as looking forward.

Dilkens says the past term was not an easy one, but it did bring about building blocks that will continue to power the city in the years ahead.

"The new hospital, the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the battery factory, they are a magnificent trifecta for Windsor, at least $15-billion worth of investment. Over the past few years we've seen a local building boom the likes of which we have never experienced since the end of WWII. We have population growth, building growth and people now viewing our region as a hub for economic and cultural growth," he said.

The crowd at the Capitol Theatre listens to Drew Dilkens on Tuesday night (Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)

Dilkens also spoke about his belief that the new hospital project timeline can be expedited, adding he wants to see shovels in the ground during this term.

He says people are coming to Windsor because they see the value in the region, and it will be up to council to keep working to make the city an even better place to live.

"It is extraordinary to watch our city which has been through so much since 2009, it's extraordinary to watch as the City climbs its way back to the top with perseverance and determination that is unmatched anywhere else. Windsor today is a much different place than it was four or eight years ago."

Dilkens says, as he did many times during the election campaign, that he has never been more optimistic about the future for Windsor.

"Yes, there will always be headwinds, always, they never go away. But our little city of Windsor is changing from a big small city into a small big city, and this is an important evolution," he stated.

Dilkens also laid out many of the plans discussed during the election campaign, including dealing with the homelessness and addictions issue in the city, investing more money to prevent basement flooding, and improving roads and neighbours.

He's entering his third term as Mayor of Windsor, having first been elected in 2014. Prior to that, Dilkens was a two-term councillor for Ward 1.