Dilkens lays out health action plan as part of campaign

The Mayor of Windsor has released his healthcare election platform.

After securing the necessary funding for Windsor Regional Hospital to proceed to the next stage of planning for the new Regional Acute Care Hospital, Drew Dilkens says the next city council will need to advocate to the province to secure over $2-billion in capital funding required to proceed with construction.

Dilkens made the announcement flanked by Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis, Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac, Ward 10 councillor Jim Morrison, Ward 7 councillor Jeewan Gill and Ward 5 councillor Ed Sleiman on Tuesday morning.

Photo taken by Rob Hindi

He's vowing to continue supporting the new hospital, but says there are candidates running who want to derail the project.

"If you get six people who are elected who are not committed to the hospital project, they can kill the hospital project immediately by stopping collecting the 10 per cent share that is required for every new hospital build in Ontario," he said.

Construction of the mega hospital is expected to begin in 2027, but Dilkens says there are dozens of municipalities now fighting for health infrastructure dollars since the pandemic began so the next city council will need to advocate strongly for funding.

He says there are candidates running in the city who are specifically against the location on County Road 42 at the 9th Concession.

"The Citizens for an Accountable Mega-Hospital Planning Process, when they lost their appeal, vowed to challenge the location through this municipal election. They have one shot left to kill the location and they have attracted likeminded candidates in many wards of hoping to turn the balance of power on city council."

Municipalities across Windsor-Essex must pay 10 per cent of the total cost of the $2 billion hospital project, and Dilkens in particular called out Ward 4 councillor and mayoral candidate Chris Holt as someone who would be opposed.

"He was the only person on city council or county council to even vote against collecting the 10 per cent share to see a hospital project happen. So he is running, he is not talking about the hospital but the plan that he has is to kill the hospital because he does not like the location," Dilkens said.

Construction of the mega hospital is expected to be completed in 2031.

Additional healthcare policies outlined by Dilkens include:

- Fight and advocate for a 24/7 Emergency Room to remain in the downtown core (Ouellette Campus) as part of the alignment of services and to service the residents in the area

- Advocate for comprehensive addiction and mental health support that reduces barriers to mental health care for all and integrate with the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

- Continue local advocacy efforts to continue attracting primary care physicians (family doctors) and specialists to the region, to support our growing population

Other candidates running for mayor include Holt, Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Matthew Giancola, Ernie Lamont, and Louis Vaupotic.

When asked for comment, Holt's campaign manager told AM800 that he is not commenting at this time, but will have a full announcement with details on the issue soon.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi