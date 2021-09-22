Dilkens looking for action on his Platform 4 Windsor plan

With the federal election wrapped up, mayor Drew Dilkens says he's not letting off the gas pedal when it comes to the 'Platform 4 Windsor.'

Back in August, Dilkens asked all candidates running in the election to endorse the plan which includes five key priorities for the city.

Dilkens says now it's time to hold their feet to the fire.

"When you run for partisan office you are beholden to the party and the will of cabinet and we need to make sure that as these discussions are happening around the caucus table that the issues important to Windsor are being raised."

Dilkens says all winning candidates lent their support to the platform.

"We could have picked 50 issues. We chose five that were important for the community. All of them have city council resolutions of support and we wanted to make sure that those five were front and centre in the election. We did that and candidates from all of the three main parties supported that. So now we hold them to task to deliver," Dilkens said.

He says he'll be calling for funding help.

"We are the level of government that receives the least amount of funding and has the least financial tools at our disposal in order to undertake action," he continued "So we're always reliant on other levels of government and what their priorities are and trying to amend what we'd like to get done versus what Justin Trudeau or Doug Ford hope to get done."

The 'Platform 4 Windsor' includes getting a new hospital built, establishing a National Urban Park in Ojibway Shores, a revamp of the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex, securing the future of the local auto sector and moving forward with flood mitigation.

More information about the plan can be found at platform4windsor.ca.