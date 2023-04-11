Dilkens looking for new chief of staff

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is looking for a new chief of staff.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says Andrew Teliszewsky is moving on from the role effective today after accepting a different job.

He says Teliszewsky started a week before COVID started.

"He did an excellent job helping me and helping the city navigate through some very complex and difficult issues at the municipal level," he says. "So he's moving on to take a different job sort of in the same field but a great opportunity for him."

In the meantime, Dilkens says his campaign manager Abe Taqtaq will fill the position on an interim basis until a full time replacement is found.

He says Taqtaq will assist with the recruitment process.

"As we go through our recruitment because the skill sets of a chief of staff although they're readily available in the GTA, there not the type of skill sets you see often in a smaller city like Windsor," says Dilkens. "So we need to do a good recruitment."

Dilkens says Taqtaq is no stranger to municipal politicc and is committed to the position on a short term basis.

There was a job posting on the city's website. The posting went up on March 15 and ended on March 31.

Teliszewsky replaced Norma Coleman.