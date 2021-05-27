Dilkens Pitches Inoculation in the Tunnel

It may seem like a far-fetched idea, but Windsor's Mayor says he'd like to come up with a plan to have Canadians vaccinated in the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

With the Canadian side being owned by the City of Windsor and the U.S. side owned by the City of Detroit, Drew Dilkens says it's a unique situation he'd like to explore.

"I can go to the tunnel board and the commission which I chair, and say 'folks we have a plan,' and if I get the board approval, I'm sure the board would rally around the idea, we could close the tunnel and make this happen very easily."

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says if the issue is we can't get U.S. vaccines into Canada and we can't go to the U.S. without having to quarantine, this seems like a good option.

"We could do it right at the line," he says. "We own the property right up to the line, we could make sure Canadian's feet are firmly planted on the Canadian side and the pharmacist on the U.S. side could lean over, put the injection into someone's arm and we'll bring them back to wait their 15 minutes up by the Duty Free."

While this may not be the ideal way to do this, Dilkens says there are pathways to make this happen.

"To demonstrate our commitment and willingness to do this, I threw this out there as something we could do," Dilkens adds. "We need someone to work with us to help make this happen because there are vaccines in Detroit that are destine for landfill because they can't pump them into arms fast enough, there aren't enough people over there who are taking them."

Dilkens says he will do everything he can to find a way to facilitate getting vaccines into the arms of Windsor-Essex residents sooner, adding he is not happy with a "one dose summer."