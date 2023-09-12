Dilkens pleased with region's population growth

Windsor's mayor is calling the city's population growth 'extraordinary.'

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Drew Dilkens says 4,400 new residents have moved to the area since April.

He believes it's a positive shift in Windsor's image and profile.

"People who lived here for any length of time, when you hear 1000 new residents settled in our area for the second consecutive month, that's basically since April I can say, I think it was 4,400 new residents have moved to Windsor that surpasses all of what we saw in 2022," he says.

Dilkens feels individuals want to live in the Windsor area.

"Some of it is probably related to immigration where our federal government is allowing about half a million people into the country this year but they can choose where they want to live and they're choosing to come down here and so that's really good because at a time when we have a shortage of skilled trades and skilled labour this helps add to that pool," says Dilkens.

He says he's happy to see the community grow.

"From the mayor's chair and from my prospective it's a very positive sign to see people move here and it's not just in the city of Windsor," he says. "So we talk about our census metropolitan area which is defined by the federal government through Stats Canada and that really includes Lakeshore, Tecumseh, Windsor, LaSalle and Amherstburg and so that's the whole area you see growth."

On Friday, Statistics Canada released its latest labour force survey the Windsor census metropolitan area that shows 1,000 new residents moved to the region.

It's the second straight month, the area has attracted 1,000 new residents.

