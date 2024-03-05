Dilkens says 'city will defend its position vigorously'

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the city will defend its position vigorously after an Ohio-based developer announced it is taking legal action against the city over a proposed development at the former Grace Hospital site.

"They have decided to proceed in this particular manner that is up to them and certainly we will defend our position vigorously," says Dilkens. "We think we are on solid ground, we think there's zero risk to the residents and exposure to the residents in the City of Windsor."

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, the mayor says council's decision was unanimous to terminate an agreement with Fairmount Properties.

Fairmount Properties was selected in July 2020 to develop the six-acre site.

The proposed $100-million 'Global Village Windsor' was to include 11 mixed-use buildings of residential and commercial space.

But in December, council voted in-camera to scrap the agreement with Fairmount, with Dilkens saying it was going to take the company longer to get things done.

Concept plans for the former Grace Hospital site in Windsor, presented by Fairmount Properties, July 16, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the City of Windsor)

Dilkens says the city continues to get the next expression of interest ready for the grace site.

"We'll go through the process with them but that is not stopping the work that we're that we're doing on the Grace Hospital site," says Dilkens.

Fairmount contends in its notice of application it was in full compliance with the timetable for the project agreed to by the city.

The company contends the city unilaterally without notice and in bad faith terminated the agreement, despite Fairmount being the exclusive development partner of the city.

Law firm Gardiner Roberts LLP in Toronto is representing Fairmount.

— with files from AM800's Paul McDonald