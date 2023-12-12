Dilkens says feds not covering full Ambassador Bridge costs a 'middle finger' to community

A middle finger to the people of Windsor.

That's how Mayor Drew Dilkens described a September letter from the federal public safety minister that Ottawa won't be covering the total cost of the Ambassador Bridge blockade at Monday's city council meeting.

Minister Dominic LeBlanc's letter said Public Safety Canada would soon issue the city $6,094,915 to help cover "extraordinary expenses incurred in dealing with and ending the illegal blockade" in February of 2022.

The issue is that the City of Windsor told the federal government that it would cost $6.9 million to be made whole for the costs incurred.

A city staff report shows the finalized costs related to the blockade was just shy of $7 million, with the majority of those expenses covering policing and legal fees, along with public works, Transit Windsor, emergency medical services, fire and rescue services, parks and facilities, and communications.

That leaves the city short $900,000, which councillors are upset about.

During the discussion, councillors voted unanimously to further advocate to Ottawa that the city receive the full reimbursement.

Dilkens says it's not fair to put this on the backs of the taxpayers in Windsor, especially in a budget year like 2024 where things are already going to be tight.

"It is not right, it is unfair, and it does not live up to their commitment and the promise they made to us. To leave the people in our community on the hook for $900,000 for this response is among the most offensive things that I have ever seen in my time here at Windsor city council," he stated.

Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac called it an abomination.

"That the citizens of Windsor are going to have to pick up almost a million dollars. The fact that they agreed and encouraged us to move forward in terms of the situation we were dealing with at the bridge Mr. Mayor, and the commitment made to you directly that we would be compensated at 100 cents on the dollar. To now come in and say sorry for your luck."

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis drilled down on what the money means by asking about the upcoming budget, and the fact the city is looking at a potential deficit of $2 million.

He says this is a big deal.

"Pretty much half of our current deficit is a result of us not getting full payment from the federal government. When you're working at budget you could probably massage $1 million in an $800 million dollar budget, but $2 million makes it a little bit more difficult. If anyone's out there talking that $900,000 is not that much to a municipal budget of about $800 million, just imagine how little it is to a federal government budget that is probably ten times that," he said.

Former Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino, back in December 2022 had announced up to $6.9 million in funding to cover the city’s blockade-related costs, including for policing.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk told CTV Windsor at the end of November that not all costs were eligible to be refunded, but that he'll continue to advocate on behalf of the city regardless.