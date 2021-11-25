Dilkens says future looks bright following launch of Automobility Hub

With Canada's first Automobility Hub officially open at St. Clair College, Windsor's mayor is calling it a watershed moment as the auto sector continues to evolve in the region.

On Wednesday, Invest Windsor-Essex announced the launch of the hub to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation in automobility.

Drew Dilkens says the future looks bright for the local auto sector.

"It means that we are looking forward to the future in terms of making sure that we have the graduates here who are prepared to get involved with the technology and the electric and autonomous vehicle space, which is changing very, very rapidly," he continued. "So I would expect that this is the first step of many that you will see that will help transition our local economy."

Dilkens says, with the new hub in place, investors will be looking to the region.

"This has been worked on for, frankly, a number of years and to see it all come together today I think is really, really important. It cements our position as being the automobility capital of Canada, which is really important because when we're looking for investment, or when we're looking for government grants and government investment into the space, this is the place people should look."

He says the hub is going to provide endless opportunities for students.

"There's a reason that this facility is located on the campus of St. Clair College, because it embeds the students. At the core of this transition is really making sure that we are attracting and retaining the talent that we have here which starts in the post secondary system," Dilkens said.

The hub will work with the government, the college, the University of Windsor, local businesses and others to help create high paying tech jobs across the region for years to come.

- with files from Aaron Mahoney