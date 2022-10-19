Dilkens says he's only candidate who will hold the line on property taxes

One mayoral candidate in Windsor has come after another candidate in the race, over the issue of property taxes in the city.

Mayor Drew Dilkens, running for re-election, held an announcement on Wednesday saying that fellow candidate Chris Holt would preside over large increases in resident's property taxes should he be elected.

During the course of the campaign, all candidates have made commitments regarding improved services and enhancements to local quality of life, but Dilkens says he's the only candidate for Mayor committed to holding the line.

He says that Holt has made a series of 'risky commitments' without any financial details.

Dilkens says in conversations with residents at the doors holding the line on property taxes is among the top issues that come up.

"The effects of inflation, the likes of which we haven't seen for 40 years that's upon us today, is concerning to residents. Especially those on fixed incomes who can't go to their pension board or go back to their company to say 'hey inflation is seven per cent higher, I'd like a seven per cent raise', it doesn't work that way," he said.

Dilkens made a commitment in 2014, and again in 2018, to hold the line on taxes, and explained how people often ask exactly what that means.

"In 2018 it was 0.8 per cent, in 2019 it was about 1.56 per cent, in 2020 it was about 1.7 per cent, in 2021 we did zero, and then last year again about 1.8 per cent. Well below the rate of inflation, and we still were able to make record investments in all the services that we deliver."

Dilkens says they've worked hard to get money from other levels of government for projects to make sure municipal money is being matched.

"So we have never missed an opportunity to leverage our money, and we will never miss an opportunity in the future where it makes sense. Residents want to know that someone is watching the bottom line, not making promises to enhance every single service across the city without even considering what the cost would be. And that's what my opponent has done," Dilkens stated.

AM800 has reached out to the Holt campaign for a response, but has not yet heard back.

Dilkens and Holt are two of seven candidates in the race for mayor, which also includes Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Matthew Giancola, Ernie Lamont, and Louis Vaupotic.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi