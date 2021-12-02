Dilkens says red light camera installation still on track

The plan for red light cameras to be installed at problem intersections in Windsor, and up and running by the end of the calendar year, is still on target.

Back in September the City of Windsor announced where the red light cameras would be installed, at 10 intersections across the city identified as the highest accident rate areas:

- Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau Street

- University Avenue West at Crawford Avenue

- Erie Street East at Goyeau Street

- Howard Avenue at E.C. Row Expressway eastbound off ramp

- Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West

- Eugenie Street East at McDougall Street

- McHugh Street at Clover Avenue

- Wyandotte Street at Ouellette Avenue

- Ouellette Avenue at Giles Boulevard

- Seminole Street at Central Avenue

Speaking on AM800's Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says people will see the actual hardware being installed when they drive through the city at those intersections and they may see a street sign as well.

"That is blank," he continued. "And so they've actually put the street signs up but they've turned them around backwards until the system is actually tested and able to officially start."

Dilkens says the city is required by law to use a system in Toronto that basically connects all of the red light cameras together.

"And each of them has to be tested. So they're going through that testing process right now to make sure, I think we would all expect that these things are going to be accurate. We don't want anyone to get a ticket that's inaccurate," Dilkens said.

He hopes that no one gets a ticket due to these cameras, because the goal is to change behaviour at intersections that have been shown to be unsafe.

"As motorists, as drivers, I think we can all appreciate that goal trying to make sure that the intersections are safe for drivers but also for pedestrians. We want to put free and fair warning up with the signs to let people know that there are red light cameras at these intersections and people will absolutely know before they go live."

Dilkens says the cameras have to go through the commissioning process before becoming operational, but the goal is still to have them running by the end of the year.