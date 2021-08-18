Dilkens Seeking Support from Federal Candidates on Platform 4 Windsor

Windsor's mayor wants to know what the candidates running for the upcoming federal election will do for the city.

Drew Dilkens has launched 'Platform 4 Windsor' highlighting five key priorities including getting a new hospital built, establishing a National Urban Park in Ojibway Shores, a revamp of the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex, securing the future of the local auto sector and moving forward with flood mitigation.

Dilkens says he's looking for support from each party.

"Platform 4 Windsor is really my list of the top five issues that I'm really trying to get traction on from all of the candidates. Regardless of which party, regardless of who the person is, we're asking the candidates to review these top five priorities and sign on and say that they support the Platform 4 Windsor."

He says council has endorsed all the issues in the past.

"All of these priority items have gone through city council. So they have a council resolution attached. All of these issues are not strange issues, they've been discussed many times at city council and we're asking all federal candidates running for office to get behind and support Windsor's issues under the Platform 4 Windsor."

Dilkens says it's important to get the information out to voters as well.

"All of the five priorities that we've listed here are certainly not foreign to anyone in the city. What I really hope to do is drive a conversation in the community where when candidates are knocking on the doors in any ward asking residents for their support that the residents are armed and they can say, do you support the Platform 4 Windsor?"

Dilkens is asking each federal candidate to confirm their commitment to the five issues.

More information about the campaign can be found at platform4windsor.ca.

The federal election is scheduled to take place September 20.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides