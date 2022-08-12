Dilkens set to announce political future
Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is set to announce is political future.
He has called a media conference for 11am Friday morning.
Dilkens has been mayor for two terms.
Prior to being elected as mayor, he was the ward 1 councillor.
Dilkens will make his announcement at south-east corner of Twin Oaks Drive at Valtec Court.
Current ward 4 councillor Chris Holt is seeking the mayor's seat in October's municipal election along with Ernie Lamont and Benjamin Danyluk.
Candidates have until August 19 to file their nomination papers.