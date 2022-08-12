iHeartRadio
Dilkens set to announce political future

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is set to announce is political future.

He has called a media conference for 11am Friday morning.

Dilkens has been mayor for two terms.

Prior to being elected as mayor, he was the ward 1 councillor.

Dilkens will make his announcement at south-east corner of Twin Oaks Drive at Valtec Court.

Current ward 4 councillor Chris Holt is seeking the mayor's seat in October's municipal election along with Ernie Lamont and Benjamin Danyluk.

Candidates have until August 19 to file their nomination papers. 

