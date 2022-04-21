Dilkens set to meet with BMW officials in Germany

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is wrapping up his trip overseas.

He has been in Poland for the past few days promoting the city and meeting with companies, letting them know that Windsor is the best place to establish the supply chain for the $5-billion Stellantis and LG electric vehicle battery plant.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says flying to Munich, Germany on Thursday to meet with BMW officials.

"We're going to make sure we're doing all we can to get these jobs and bring them to Windsor because this is really a once in generation opportunity having a battery factory like this and being able to get all of the pieces put together that are unlike anything we've ever since probably in my life anyway," says Dilkens.

He says the meeting with BMW relates with battery technology.

"It's all related to EV supply chain and getting new business opportunities and so BMW is hot and heavy in this space and we certainly want to make sure that to the exact that we can align what we're doing here with what they're doing that's what we want to do," he says.

Dilkens says LG has let the city know that more than 1,500 jobs and about 200 acres worth of supply chain activity will follow the company to the region, but can be located anywhere within a 100 km radius of the Windsor plant.

Last month, LG Energy Solution and Stellantis announced a joint venture, bringing an electric vehicle battery plant to Windsor.

The plant is expected to create more than 2,500 jobs.

Dilkens heads home from Europe on Friday.