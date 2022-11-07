Dilkens supported use of Emergencies Act over risk of blockade reemerging

Windsor's mayor is testifying today at the inquest looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.

Drew Dilkens is being questioned by the commission looking into the use of the emergency act during protests in Ottawa and Windsor against COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

He's testifying about the steps taken in Windsor to remove protestors off Huron Church Road.

On Feb. 7, a group of people stopped along Huron Church Road heading to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, protesting COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, halting traffic until police officers moved them off the route on Feb. 13.

Dilkens testified during Monday's inquest about supporting the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14, even though police had already cleared out the blockade in Windsor.

Text messages between Dilkens and federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino tabled as evidence show the minister asked Dilkens to support the granting of new powers to help keep the bridge open just hours before a federal public order emergency was declared.

Dilkens told the inquest we all know the act had never been used before and is a serious act.

"If they were going to move forward with that, I think he's saying, they way I took that is if you could express what was happening on the ground that could help justify this, that would be helpful to us," he says.

Dilkens says he gave that support but he is not sure any Emergencies Act powers were ultimately used to prevent further blockades.

Dilkens testified after the blockade was removed in Windsor, a significant number of police resources remained to ensure it wouldn't flare up again and thought it was important to send a signal to people contemplating coming to Windsor to start this over again.

"You had the City declared an emergency, the province declared an emergency and then the federal government declared an emergency and I think that ought to have sent a signal to a lot of people that this is a serious matter and ought not to be allowed to happen again," he testified.

Dilkens also told the inquest the blockade of the busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S was not only a national security situation but also a national economic security situation, given the impact it had on the lives of tens of thousands of Canadians who rely on a smooth and efficient border crossing to ensure the flow of goods.

Jason Crowley, Acting Deputy Chief of Windsor Police, is also scheduled to testify at the inquiry.

The commission’s job is to report to Parliament on whether or not it was necessary for the federal government to declare a national emergency and use the extraordinary powers of the Emergencies Act to end the convoy protest blockades set up in opposition to public health mandates during the pandemic.