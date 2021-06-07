Dilkens to Address Commons Committee About Vaccines from Michigan

Windsor's mayor makes his case for allowing Canadians to access COVID-19 vaccines from Michigan when he addresses a House of Commons committee today.

Drew Dilkens has been invited to appear before a hearing of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Health this morning.

Dilkens will be using his time to advocate for Canada to allow access to thousands of surplus doses of the vaccine right across the border.

He told AM800's The Morning Drive he'll make a brief presentation about what's going on and then take questions from the committee.

"It has to resonate with sensible people because this is just common sense. I keep saying 'we're not trying to send a rocket to Mars here,'" says Dilkens.

He says that people in Windsor-Essex want the vaccine but he feels supply issues remain a problem.

"I just go back to what happened this weekend where people were busting down the WE Vax {dot ca} site, sort of broke it for a period of time. People were waiting online for half-an-hour in a cue just to try and book an appointment. That's just a sign of the interest here," says Dilkens.

He has proposed having people vaccinated right along the Canada-U.S. border line inside the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, allowing them to return to Windsor-Essex right after receiving the vaccine, avoiding the need to quarantine.

Dilkens is scheduled to address the House of Commons committee sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.