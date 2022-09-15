Dilkens unveils economic action plan

The Mayor of Windsor has unveiled his economic development re-election plan.

The Economic Diversification & Job Creation plan has a number of planks, focused on continuing to grow following recent successes like the $5-billion EV Battery Production plant.

Drew Dilkens is proposing to unleash a major servicing plan for Sandwich South, in particular the lands south of the airport within City of Windsor limits.

"My commitment to you in the next term of council is to undertake the planning and the infrastructure works required to establish the next major industrial park in Sandwich South so that our city can compete and be successful for future investment attraction," he said.

He says without this land being serviced, Windsor will not be able to compete for more jobs.

"Completion of this project will also allow our city to take advantage of the Gordie Howe International Bridge and future opportunities in the expanding battery industry. While giving future councils and economic development partners the ability to market this industrial park as the closest one to the US/Canadian border. This is a big deal."

Dilkens says he'd also like to extend Lauzon Parkway to the 401 with a new interchange to service the park and the EV battery plant.

"Not only will this interchange and road project serve the economic needs of our expanding city, it will also unlock the development potential of the Sandwich South lands and it will help accelerate new housing developments in that area," he continued. "Which is a role the City of Windsor needs to play to help meet the housing needs of today and tomorrow."

Additional pieces of Dilkens plan include advocating for an accelerated timeline to build the new hospital, and partnering with the University of Windsor, St. Clair College and other established institutions to create "skill set matching" recruiting efforts to fill more jobs for Windsor residents.

Dilkens is one of seven candidates running for mayor, along with Chris Holt, Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Matthew Giancola, Ernie Lamont, and Louis Vaupotic.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi