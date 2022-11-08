Dilkens wants coordinated plan to deal with future border emergencies

Windsor's mayor would like to see a coordinated effort between all three levels of government when it comes to managing access to the Ambassador Bridge in the event of another blockade.

Drew Dilkens raised the issue during testimony delivered Monday at the Emergencies Act inquiry in Ottawa.

The commission is examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to end the so-called Freedom Convoy protests last winter in Ottawa and Windsor.

On Feb. 7, a group of people stopped along Huron Church Road heading to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, protesting COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, halting traffic until police officers moved them off the route on Feb. 13.

The inquiry heard that Dilkens sent a letter on March 17 to Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair and then-Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, raising concerns about issues brought to light during the blockade.

He stated those issues included Highway 401 being a provincially-mandated highway, connecting to the municipally run Huron Church Road that connects to an important piece of federal infrastructure, the Ambassador Bridge.

Dilkens requested they meet to figure out how to respond to a possible future event but told the inquest he did not receive a response to his request.

Dilkens told the inquiry the City of Windsor is paying all the bills, $5.3-million for the execution of this police action, which was necessary.

"But I would submit is completely unfair that the City of Windsor is shouldering those costs. It was not a typical municipal policing matter, in fact it was a national economic emergency," he says.

Dilkens says these things should be spelled out especially when you have federal, provincial and municipal responsibilities coming together.

"These things should be worked out in advance, most importantly, who pay for what?," he says.

Police would end up closing off access routes along Huron Church Road for weeks following the blockade over concerns another protest could reemerge and further impact cross border traffic and trade.