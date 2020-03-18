Diocese of London Closes Churches, Cancels Masses

The Roman Catholic Diocese of London has announced significant changes to help fight COVID-19.

Bishop Ronald Fabbro says all masses and services will be suspended until April 30th including Easter services.

In a statement, the Diocese says all churches will also be closed until April 30th.

Funeral masses and luncheons will be prohibited and it's being recommended that any weddings already scheduled be delayed.

The Diocese says if the wedding proceeds, it will be limited to immediate family members only.

Baptisms are also being postponed and celebrations of First Confession, First Communion and Confirmation will proceed only when the danger of the virus passes.

The Diocese of London includes 145 parishes and missions in southwestern Ontario.