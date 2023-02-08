Director of education of the GECDSB announces her retirement

The director of education of the Greater Essex County District School has announced her retirement.

Erin Kelly will be stepping down as of Aug. 11, 2023 after holding the position for a decade.

She says she's been thinking about the decision for a while since her contract ends in August.

Kelly says it's been a delight to work in the community and will continue to explore it.

"I have a new grandson and that is very exciting for me," says Kelly. "So this is a different stage of life but I have totally loved and enjoyed being director of Greater Essex, so much to be proud of and I think it's been a highlight of my career to be able to lead such a fine organization."

She says she's going to miss staff, students and their families.

"That's really what education is about," she says. "I mean a lot of times we get caught up in a lot of other things but the work has to be grounded in our communities and our students and when you see, I think it's the most hopeful thing always for me when I go to graduations or I'm in a school and I see the enthusiasm of kids or I hear their voices about their opinions, I'm always so hopeful about the future."

Kelly adds Windsor-Essex is the most welcoming place she's ever lived.

"It's been so exciting to come to this community, feel really welcomed and respected and to be able to be part of this community has been an ultimate pleasure and of course this board with so much diversity and so many unique programs, I'm really proud of a lot of the work that's been accomplished and how people work together," says Kelly.

The board of trustees will now begin the process to advertise for, interview and retain the next director of education.