Disappointment at Unifor Local 444

The target announcement made by Unifor National President Jerry Dias is not what the president of Unifor Local 444 was hoping for.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Dave Cassidy says he was pushing hard for Fiat Chrysler to be the target to establish pattern bargaining.

Cassidy says he's disappointed.

"You know our bargaining committee is focused, we're ready," says Cassidy. "We have the largest footprint in Canada as everybody knows between Brampton, Etobicoke, Windsor Assembly and we have a good experienced bargaining committee and we're ready to go."

He says setting the pattern is important.

"You set the pattern and the others have to follow suit whatever the economics look like," says Cassidy. "You can move some money around here or there in some different programs but our focus has been on the product allocation, we know we need product, we need product very bad."

Last month, the union announced the strike vote results for its unionized Detroit 3 auto workers.

The workers voted overwhelming in favour of strike action to back contract demands.

FCA members voted 98.4 per cent in favour of strike action while Ford Motor Company members voted 96.4 per cent in favour and General Motors members voted 95.3 per cent in favour.

There are roughly 10,000 unionized FCA workers in Canada.