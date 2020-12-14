Disappointment at Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex is disappointed.

"I'm honestly, I'm disappointed by the number of people that were out and about over the weekend," says Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

Dr. Ahmed discussed his disappointment during the health unit's daily COVID-19 briefing.

He says there were some in the community following public health guidelines but others who were not.

"We have worked really hard to get the message out about the cases, about the potential impacts and about the restrictions," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says there are potential impacts from this past weekend's events.

"I do worry that it may drive the number but we'll see," says Dr. Ahmed. "There were people following the public health guidelines but still, just the number of people coming together in large numbers, it increases the risk significantly so we'll have to wait and see what happens."

Windsor-Essex entered lockdown status on Monday.