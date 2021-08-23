Disappointment in Amherstburg over Latest Town Hall Saga

A former Amherstburg councillor feels there are still good staff members working for the town, but believes morale has taken a hit.

Jason Lavigne was a councillor during the last term and says he and many residents are disappointed with the latest issues at town hall.

"It's definitely disappointing all around," says Lavigne. "I thought that Amherstburg had kind of crawled out of that hole seven years but apparently we're right back where we started unfortunately."

He says it's safe to say there's a lot of concerned residents right now in Amherstburg.

"I hope this council takes this as a wake up call because the residents are not happy."

As AM800 news reported on Friday, former CAO John Miceli, director of planning and development service Nicole Rubuli and Cheryl Horrobin, the director of corporate services are no longer serving in their roles and are no longer employed by the town.

Lavigne says residents want solid information from Mayor Aldo DiCarlo on the situation, but continue to speculate.

"I mean Amherstburg will come out stronger in the end we always do," Lavigne continued. "We've been through a lot and I have confidence that our community will come out on top on this one and I just hope that we find some leadership to get us there."

Lavigne says what has happened is not good for the town's image, nor for people's morale.

"Especially the remaining staff that are there, because I mean there's some good staff there. It saddens me that's there so much, I guess lack of confidence in the system and in politics in general in Amherstburg because we've had quite the run over the last 10-15 years you know."

DiCarlo said council made all its decisions in the best interest of the town and that this is a personal matter.

He also confirmed the three individuals were the ones escorted from town hall on August 9.

Windsor police were on scene, but the town says the issue is not criminal.

Antonietta Goifu is taking over CAO duties as of August 30 after acting CAO Susan Hirota accepted a position in Kingsville as the town's new Director of Legal and Clerk Services and Town Solicitor.