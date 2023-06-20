Disco Inferno dance bar coming to downtown Windsor 

A new place to boogie on down under the disco ball will soon be open in downtown Windsor.

The new club called, Disco Inferno will be Windsor's first 21+ disco dance bar, playing disco, retro and dance anthems from the 70's, 80's and 90's.

The bar is owned by the WKND Hospitality Group, which owns multiple venues including The Bull & Barrel, Wild Child Nightlife and The GOAT Tap & Eatery.

Andrew Corbett, Managing Partner, WKND Hospitality Group says they're looking to bring an experience and get the older demographic back downtown.

"If you look at some charts and some of the statistics in the industry, disco still on its way back up. It's lingering now with the younger audience as well. And the 70's, 80's and 90's eras, you hear some of those songs and they're still so nostalgic. They really relate to people of all ages."

He says there will be a some very unique features available at the bar.

"We're going to have an LED disco dance floor. The first one in Windsor. A great big massive one that will be covering the entire dance floor. A really great custom cocktail menu. A ton of disco decor. It's going to be a very fun engaging atmosphere. We're also going to be offering valet parking."

He says downtown Windsor is poised for a comeback.

"With all the work that the BIA is doing, the city and the police force, we're really excited to be apart of it. Hopefully this property adds something else to the revitalization of downtown Windsor."

He says they are in the process of hiring for all positions including bartenders, servers, security, barback, hosts and DJ's and invited those interested to apply online at www.disco-inferno.ca.

Corbett kept mum on the exact location of the new bar downtown, but says the grand opening announcement will be coming in the next couple of weeks, with the aim of opening in July.