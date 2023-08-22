Disco Inferno throwing birthday celebration for the King of Pop

Get ready to moonwalk your way into the ultimate Michael Jackson birthday celebration at Disco Inferno.

The bar will pay tribute to the undisputed King of Pop in a night filled with iconic hits, mesmerizing moves, and a whole lot of groove on Friday, September 1.

Andrew Corbett, managing partner, Disco Inferno says they wanted to throw the King of Pop a party to celebrate what would have been Jackson's 65th birthday.

"Our team is working pretty aggressively right now to get all of the decor ideas in line as well of course a very nice birthday cake for Michael. You'll be hearing lots of his music that night as well, and obviously all of the other songs from that era."

He says you're invited to show off your best dance moves.

"We do have some dancers coming in that are going to be doing some choreographed Michael Jackson dances, but I think a dance contest is absolutely in line with the theme that night."

Courtesy of Disco Inferno

Since opening at the end of July, Corbett says reception from the community has been great.

"It's been a very good response from people of all ages. It's a very unique concept compared to some of the other venues we've opened when it comes to age demographics. Just the times that they're coming out, and the times that they are leaving, the flow of traffic. It's been a great response and so far everyone has really enjoyed themselves."

Tickets are $10 each and are available online at disco-inferno.ca.

Corbett says they have a number of other events coming up like Motown Boys live, Friday September 15. It will be the first live show for Disco Inferno, with the trio out of Toronto performing a three hour set of hits from the 60's to the 90's.

He also says at the end of September, they plan on hosting a teacher's night out event for all the teacher's in Windsor-Essex who worked hard during the first month back to school.

The bar is owned by the WKND Hospitality Group, which owns multiple venues including The Bull & Barrel, Wild Child Nightlife and The GOAT Tap & Eatery.