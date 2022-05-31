Discounted tickets being offered to Canadian race fans

Canadian race fans will once again be able to cross the Windsor-Detroit border to check out the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Chevrolet Detroit is teaming up with the City of Windsor for a 13th year, welcoming Canadians back to the track for the first time since 2019.

Canadian fans are encouraged to go to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix website and enter the code YQG for a $10 USD discount.

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix President Michael Montri says the event faced many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year is the first time since 2019 where we've been able to have a full event with all the fans, all the attractions and all the fun," says Montri. "We're really looking forward to getting back at it, it's the first time we can welcome our friends from Canada back and we're really excited about it.")

He says they have had a lot of support from Windsor and Canada.

"We've had a really great relationship with the City of Windsor and great support from our friends in Canada for many years now," he says. "We will offer a discount to anybody coming over from Canada to enjoy the race.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID 19 pandemic but came back last year with a limited capacity, excluding Canadian fans due to the border being closed.

The event runs from June 3 to June 5.