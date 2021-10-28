Discussion on cross-border testing coming to council

Municipal officials in Windsor are trying to up the ante when it comes to the federal government's testing requirements for crossing the border and coming back across.

The U.S. government will be opening up its land border to vaccinated Canadians on November 8, but the Canadian government requires a PCR test to return to Canada.

Officials have said that this effectively taxes day trippers, and could reduce the ability for some folks to cross and visit with friends and family.

Speaking on AM800's Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says if these requirements aren't changed by that time it won't be a real border reopening for many families.

"Think about trying to go see a loved one or go to a funeral or all of those life events that have happened in the last 20 months since the border has been closed," he continued. "If you just want to head over for a funeral or visit someone in the hospital, the expectation is you're going to have to pay $200 to have a PCR test in order to return to Canada and I think for most that's going to be a deal killer."

Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak has proposed a motion that will be debated at City Council on Monday, to pressure the federal government to remove that punitive testing requirement.

Dilkens says the federal government needs to find some symmetry and harmony with their American counterparts to be able to make sure the rules are consistent, fair and actually open the border without a $200 test attached to the bottom line.

"Let's say it's November 8, I get a PCR test that day. I cross the U.S. border, I go to a Detroit Lions football game with 50,000 plus other people. I can tail gate, I can stay overnight, I could go to a concert the next day and the following day within 72 hours I use the PCR test that I used before I left Canada to return to Canada. I think most people when they hear that story are going to say that doesn't make any sense," he stated.

Windsor Regional Hospital is also concerned about the issue, especially in regards to people potentially embellishing symptoms to get a test without having to pay.

Dilkens says it's going to be difficult if things remain this way because staff will have to help whoever comes through the door saying they're sick and looking for a test.

"The Assessment Centre is going to have to take you and undertake the test, which means likely the assessment centre is going to be overwhelmed after November 8 if there's no rule change. I think that's what David Musyj's recent letter was all about. By not changing the rules you're going to create a system here that's going to overwhelm the Assessment Centre here. You've got to find a way to march through this practically."

Dilkens says he's already had discussions with local MPs on the topic, and plans to continue speaking up until the requirements are changed.

- with files from AM800's Morning Drive