Disgraced former sports doctor convicted Of sexual assault stabbed in prison

Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar is reportedly in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times during an altercation at the federal prison where he's been locked up in Florida.

Two people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida.

The people say Nassar is in stable condition Monday.

Nassar admitted sexually assaulting athletes at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, including Olympic medalists.

One of the people says Nassar was stabbed in the back and in the chest.

The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.