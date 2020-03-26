DISGUSTING: Premier Doug Ford Reacts to Price Gouging

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says price gouging is absolutely disgusting.

He says his government will fight back against businesses that are price gouging after reports of a business in Toronto charging $30 for a container of Lysol wipes.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Ford says his cabinet is preparing an order but details were not immediately available.

However he did say that anyone price gouging after the order goes through will be “done.”

The business called out for over-charging for the Lysol wipes has since apologized saying it was a mistake and that anyone who bought wipes at that price can get a full refund.

Ontario is reporting 170 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 858 — the largest single-day spike in cases by far.

